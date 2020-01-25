By Trend

As many as 1,399 people have been registered as MP candidates for the early parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan Feb. 9, Trend reports referring to statistical data of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC).

In total, 2,431 people applied for participation in the elections. However, 1,032 of them voluntarily withdrew their candidacies at various stages of the election process.

The greatest number of candidates has been registered in Yasamal second constituency No. 16 - 25 candidates.

The smallest number of candidates has been registered in Sharur-Sadarak constituency No. 1, Babak-Kangarli-Nakhchivan constituency No. 3 and Nakhchivan city constituency No. 4 - three candidates in each of these constituencies.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz