Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan saw the 20-percent increase of teachers' salaries in 2019.

The average monthly salary of teachers in the country increased to 600 manats ($353) in 2019, while over 5,000 teachers receive salaries exceeding 1,000 manats ($588), the Ministry of Education Ministry has reported in its official website.

Over the teaching period in 2019, more than 8,000 teachers were provided with jobs in schools.

Of the total number of employed teachers, 5,614 work on the basis of a fixed-term contract, while the remaining 3,260 are employed on the basis of open-ended appointments.

Moreover, 973 teachers received jobs in general education establishments for which encouraging measures are applied, and 2,287 - in educational institutions without the use of encouraging measures.

During the same period, as many as 318 people were hired to director positions.

It should be noted that the minimum wages in Azerbaijan were increased by 93 percent from 130 manats ($76) to 250 manats ($147). As a result of this two-stage increase, the minimum wage was first increased from 130 manats to 180 manats ($106) in accordance with the presidential decree of February, 2019.

Over the past 15 years, the average salary in the country has increased sevenfold, and the minimum wage, 6.5 times.

Under the law, it is forbidden to issue wages to employees below the minimum wage set by the state.

