To date, the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) has not received any formal complaints regarding the municipal elections, CEC Deputy Chairman Rovzat Gasimov said, Trend reports on December 23.

“So far, there has not been any cause for concern,” the deputy chairman said. “The observers say that the election process is being held as usually. The hot line service mainly receives the appeals related to clarification of some technical details by the candidates.”

“The CEC staff immediately responds to the requests and renders the necessary assistance," Gasimov added.

The deputy chairman added that high voter turnout is observed during these elections compared to the previous years.

“It is very difficult to predict the voter turnout in the municipal elections in advance, but I can say that voter turnout has grown compared to the previous elections,” Gasimov said. “At the same time, the elections are actively monitored through webcams.”

Municipal elections are being held in Azerbaijan today, on December 23.

This year, 15,156 members of municipalities should be elected in the municipal elections on 1,606 municipalities.

In total, over 42,000 candidates applied for participation in the elections, and 13 parties nominated their candidates.

The elections are being held on 118 constituencies.

The voting will take place at 5,049 polling stations.

The municipal elections will be monitored by 17 foreign and 52,636 local observers.

In connection with the municipal elections, December 23 has been declared day-off in Azerbaijan.

