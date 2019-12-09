By Trend

On December 9, the Ambassador of Mexico, Rodrigo Labardini, visited Khazar University, where he met with the Rector of the University Ms. Irada Khalilova.

Ambassador Labardini held a meeting with Rector Irada Khalilova to exchange opinions and explore possibilities aimed to develop educational relations between the two countries. Rector Khalilova informed the Ambassador about the University´s study programs, faculties, departments and specialized centers. The rector underlined the activities and events organized by the educational institution and highlighted the active participation of the students.

Ambassador Labardini informed about the activities carried out by the Embassy to promote the development of relations between the two countries. In this context, he highlighted the importance of contacts between educational institutions in Mexico and Azerbaijan.

After the meeting, Ambassador Labardini conducted a presentation, for a group of 40 students, about Mexico and the bilateral relations with Azerbaijan in the fields of education, tourism, economy and trade. He also noted that this year, the volume of products exported from Mexico to Azerbaijan reached a record number, as a result of the exports of sugar cane, vehicles, freezing equipment, beer and tequila to Azerbaijan. Among these products, 12% of beer, 18% of drill bits and drill pipes, 9% of tubes for the oil industry and 6% of 1500-3000 cm3 vehicles imported to Azerbaijan are from Mexico. He emphasized that, during January-September 2019, the highest trade flow between both countries was recorded, which reached $42.8 million in 2019, 64.38% more than the total trade in 2018.

He also underlined the increase of tourists between both countries. The number of Azerbaijani tourists who visited Mexico increased 20%, while Mexican tourists who visited Azerbaijan increased 9%. In addition, he addressed the activities carried out by the Embassy and extended an invitation to the students to attend the events organized by the Diplomatic Representation.

The students expressed their interest in the presentation by asking several questions and comments.

