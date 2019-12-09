By Trend

One of the most important vectors of Turkmenistan's foreign policy is to strengthen the traditional good-neighborly dialogue with Azerbaijan, the country's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen State News Agency.

The president made the remark during an expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Being maritime neighbors on the Caspian Sea, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are interested in using alternative routes for their energy carriers to be exported to Europe.

Turkmenistan is one of the key players in the energy market of the Caspian region and Central Asia. Turkmenistan’s hydrocarbon resources can be connected to the western route via the Caspian Sea, thanks to the construction of the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline. Traveling about 300 kilometers along the Caspian seabed to the coast of Azerbaijan, energy resources can be transported from there to Turkey and further to Europe.

Stable transportation of Turkmen oil through Azerbaijan in recent years can be named as an illustrative example of a mutually beneficial cooperation. The geographical position of the two states also creates favorable conditions for the effective joining of efforts in the implementation of projects to form modern transcontinental communication corridors connecting Europe and Asia, providing optimal land and sea cargo transportation routes.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz