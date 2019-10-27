By Trend

Azerbaijan has taken the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Organization (NAM) for several years and this is a very significant event in world politics, Russian well-known expert and TV presenter Yevgeny Mikhailov told Trend.

The Russian expert noted that the Non-Aligned Movement is supported by dozens of countries, among which Azerbaijan holds a special place with its geopolitical and economic influence and location.

“It is absolutely clear that the holding of this event under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev is first of all, recognition of Azerbaijan’s merits in terms of its commitment to the spirit of the organization. That’s to say, the country's principled position is that it does not participate in military blocs with other countries, thereby holding an absolutely independent position,” Mikhailov noted.

As Mikhailov stated, it is Azerbaijan that decides to have or not to have friendly relations with any state.

Meanwhile, the expert pointed out that while an independent position causes irritation of some international actors, some others respect it, since they understand that the country is self-sufficient and it is necessary to speak with it on equal terms.

He noted that with its independent policy, Azerbaijan enjoys authority and respect in the region and the world. “Therefore it is important that such a large-scale summit was held in Baku and chairmanship in this organization was entrusted to the leading state of the region.”

The 18th Summit of the NAM was held in Baku on Oct.25-26. The heads of state and government of about 60 countries, as well as the heads of international organizations participated in the summit.

The NAM is the second biggest organization in the world after the UN. Today, approximately 55 percent of the world population lives in the NAM member-states, which have more than 75 percent of the world oil reserves and more than 50 percent of gas reserves, as well as the biggest natural and human resources.

