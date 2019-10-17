By Trend

It is necessary to attract qualified young people with a modern vision and knowledge of the modern economy, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting on the economic area dedicated to the socio-economic results in the 9 months of 2019 and state and consolidated budget projects for 2020.

“There are still unused reserves, and we must identify them,” Ilham Aliyev said. “We must try to ensure that all areas of life in Azerbaijan are transparent and meet the highest standards. Of course, in order to achieve this goal, it is necessary to carry out a merciless fight against corruption and bribery. I believe that at present we cannot be fully satisfied with this struggle. Because we know that facts of corruption have assumed large proportions not only in Azerbaijan, but also throughout the CIS. That is, it is a bitter legacy we have inherited from the past. But we must fight against negative phenomena – not only law enforcement agencies, but also all relevant agencies, including citizens.”

“I have repeatedly spoken about the need for stepping up public oversight,” the Azerbaijani president noted. “If lawlessness occurs somewhere, in any region, anywhere in Baku, relevant authorities should identify this and hold those who have committed lawlessness responsible. People, in turn, should report and be more active in terms of public oversight, so that we carry out reforms and build up the power of our country.”

“The budget for next year is being prepared now,” Ilham Aliyev said. “As you know, the budget is one of the key documents of any country. The new government is facing many tasks. When appointing Ali Asadov to this position, I gave him many responsibilities. I set the task of carrying out reforms, including personnel reforms. It is necessary to attract qualified young people with a modern outlook and knowledge of the modern economy. We live in the 21st century, so how can we go into the future with old thinking and old knowledge? How long can we go along this inert path, as they say, and rely on natural resources? True, reforms are under way, and the figures I have quoted are clear evidence of that.”

“Any country can boast of such results but we know that we have ample resources,” the Azerbaijani president added. “We also know that if qualified person who is attached to the Motherland is appointed to a state or private post, we immediately see transformation there.”

---

