By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless in Baku on October 15. Light fog will be observed in the morning in some places. Southwest wind will be replaced by north wind in the evening.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 15-18 °C at night, 22-26 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be15-17 °C at night and 24-26 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 765 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Rainless and foggy weather is expected in country's regions. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 11-16 °C at night, 23-28 °C in the afternoon. In mountains, the temperature will be 5-9 °C at night, 15-20 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be generally favorable for meteo-sensitive people.



