An official meeting under the leadership of Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and with the participation of deputy defense ministers, commanders of types of troops, chiefs of main departments, structures and services of the ministry, commanders of army corps was held at the Central Command Post on October 12, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“Commanders and other officials of formations stationed in frontline zone were also involved in the meeting via the video conference,” the ministry added.

Speaking at the meeting, Hasanov emphasized that the words of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev that “Karabakh is a historical and ancestral Azerbaijani land. Therefore, Karabakh is Azerbaijan, and exclamation mark!” expressed at the plenary session of the 16th Annual Meeting of Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi, were perceived with high spirit in the Azerbaijan army and assign new tasks for the Azerbaijani army.

The minister stressed that these tasks are to increase the combat capabilities of the Azerbaijani army, in particular its foremost units, equip them with more modern and powerful weapons and military equipment, increase the level of combat and moral-psychological training of military personnel, conduct in an enhanced manner exercises and procedures aimed at the liberation of the occupied lands, and address a number of other important issues in this field.

Analyzing the recent operational situation on the front line, Hasanov ordered to undertake adequate steps to viciously suppress the attempts of the units of the Armenian Armed Forces to carry out engineering and fortification work in the occupied Azerbaijani territories to strengthen their positions, as well as the activities of snipers and unmanned aerial vehicles of the enemy.

The minister gave instructions to the officials in regard with the proper and timely completion of the process of transferring of weapons and specialized military equipment into the winter mode of operation in all military units and subdivisions, equipping units stationed in mountainous areas, paying particular attention on improving the health of military personnel, as well as carrying out the process of admission of young soldiers, called up for military service.

Hasanov drew attention to increasing the fruitfulness of training, practical exercises and field training exercises to maintain high-level combat readiness.

The minister highly appreciated the work carried out in the field of repairing roads leading to combat posts located in difficult and mountainous conditions, as well as laying new roads and emphasized the importance of continuing this work.

At the end of the meeting, the minister gave relevant instructions in connection with preparatory and organizational work for a high-level regular meeting of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers to be held in Baku in late October.

President Aliyev attended and delivered speech at the plenary session of the 16th annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi on Oct. 3, 2019.

