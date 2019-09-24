By Trend

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, within the framework of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports on Sept. 24 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Expressing satisfaction over the development of political relations between the two countries the Ministers exchanged views on various issues of bilateral cooperation agenda, as well as the future development perspectives of the relations. The important role of the high-level visits exchanges in terms of strengthening the bilateral ties was stressed.

The importance of continuation of successful cooperation between the countries within international organizations was underlined.

The Ministers also discussed the regional security issues of mutual interest.

---

