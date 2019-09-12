By Trend

The annual meeting of the World Association of Press Councils (WAPC) has started on Sept. 12 in Baku, Trend reports.

The event is attended by the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan for Public and Political Issues Ali Hasanov, representatives of about 20 countries of Asia, Africa and Europe, including Turkey, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Iraq, North Macedonia, Sri Lanka, Tanzania , Uganda, as well as representatives of the media in Azerbaijan.

The meeting is also attended by the leaders and experts of international organizations such as the UN, the Council of Europe, as well as local media organizations.

Head of Azerbaijan's Press Council Aflatun Amashov reminded that the WAPC was founded in 1992.

“Journalists from various US states, Turkey, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Zimbabwe, Kenya, North Macedonia and other countries have created such a structure. Since then, member countries have held events where they put forward proposals to find solutions for problems faced by journalists and impediments in obtaining information, and trends of the development of media around the world are among the topics of discussion,” he said.

Amashov noted that representatives from more than 15 countries have already arrived in Azerbaijan, and other guests are expected to come from a number of countries.

The participants of the event will make reports on the state of freedom of speech and media in their countries, as well as on problems existing in the member countries of the structure.

story will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz