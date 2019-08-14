By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan is home to many world-class summer travel destinations. The country's sandy beaches have long attracted visitors from all across the world. If you’re planning a great summer holiday, the Land of Fire is exactly what you need.

More public beaches are being created in Baku on the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, the Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union.

Taking into account the appeals of the Baku residents and guests of the city, Leyla Aliyeva put forward an initiative of creating public beaches, which could be an alternative to private recreation centers and beaches.

The first public beach was created in Baku’s Sabayil district, in the Shikh beach area. Now similar beaches have been opened for public use in Buzovna and Goradil settlements.

These areas were fully cleaned and beautified. Changing rooms, umbrellas, showers, gazebos, seats, hammocks and garbage containers were installed. In addition, football and volleyball courts, sanitary facilities were created at these beaches. A paved road leads to the beaches, and there are also car parkings here.

In the coming future, similar public beaches will be opened in four more districts of Baku. In total, there is a plan to create public beaches in seven districts of the capital. Special staff will ensure the order and cleanness in the area. Entrance and other services at these public beaches will be free.

The first such a beach, created at an area of 6 hectares in the Shikh beach area in Sabayil district of Baku, offers 60 tents, 6 wearing rooms, 2 showers, 2 two-cabin water closets, 2 summer houses, football and volleyball grounds. The asphalted car park was created at an area of 3,500 square meters.

Benches and hammocks were also installed on the beach area; garbage containers were installed throughout the territory.

The presidential order, approving an action plan on the development of beach tourism for 2017-2020, aims to ensure more effective use of the Azerbaijani section of the Caspian Sea to improve tourism industry.

Beach season in Azerbaijan begins in June, although some people start it earlier in May because of the warm weather.

Every year, thousands of guests come to local beaches to admire the stunning scenery and, of course, take a break from the daily bustle.

The Caspian Sea is known as the world’s largest lake and the Azerbaijani coastline extends for over 700 kilometers, making it a great beach destination.

If you are thinking of where to spend your holidays in Azerbaijan, here are the perfect beaches for you.

Novkhani Beach

What defines a beautiful beach? For some, it's the clarity of the water. For others, it's a beautiful shore.

Everyone can find a place for a nice rest at beaches in Novkhani. With so many beach restaurants and cafes, you won't be disappointed.

You can also stay at a family recreation complex with magnificent view of the sea. Water volleyball, horse riding, and other entertainments await you here.

Nabran Beach

Whether you want to relax, catch some rays, swim, play beach games, or look for extra fun and adventure, Nabran has something for everyone.

One of the most popular resorts in Azerbaijan lies a few kilometers away from the Dagestan border in the north with some of the country’s cleanest waters.

The seaside resort attracts both tourists and locals with its facilities and forested areas.

First of all, tourists are attracted by the climate, which is moderate here throughout the whole year – it is dry and warm in summer, and wet in winter, but it is not very frosty.

Hotels and resorts from luxurious five-star bungalows to budget-friendly spots line the coastline.

Shikhov Beach

Shikhov Beach lies 9.5 kilometers (5.9 miles) to the south of Baku.

The beach is among the favorite ones for Baku residents. It provides beach loungers and special tents.

Mardakan Beach

Mardakan is one of the oldest villages of the Absheron peninsula.

Mardakan beach is considered one of the best in Baku in terms of sea water quality.

Along the coast, it is easy to find a lot of cafes and restaurants, where you can not only quench your thirst with tea and soft drinks, but also have a snack.

Bilgah Beach

A one-kilometer stretch of sandy beach sits on the Absheron Peninsula’s northeast tip.

Bilgah is a perfect spot to relax and enjoy perfect beach. If you travel to Baku and rent a car, it takes approximately 30 minutes from the city centre.

There’s a small fee to use some facilities such as changing rooms and umbrellas. Moreover, numerous hotels and resorts line this stretch of the Caspian Sea here.

In general, Azerbaijan’s shores have a great opportunity for further developing the beach tourism.

IDEA Public Union, established by the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva on July 12, 2011, aims to promote public awareness on environmental issues and action, collaborate with the youth, promote the education of environmental problems and find proper solutions for them.

The public union calls upon each individual to care about the environment and to contribute to ongoing efforts against ecological problems.

