By Trend

On the instructions of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry are in the frontline zone to check the military units, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the meeting with personnel who is on combat duty, the minister of defense was informed about the operational situation.

Then Hasanov checked the level of combat readiness of the units and observed the foremost positions of the enemy.

The minister evaluated the situation on the line of contact of the troops, conveyed to the military personnel the demands of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the tasks to be fulfilled.

The minister of defense highly appreciated the combat capability, logistics, and the provision units with ammunition, weapons, and military equipment, as well as moral-psychological training of military personnel.

In the end, the minister talked to the military personnel at the tea table.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz