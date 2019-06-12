By Trend

Azerbaijan is proud of holding such an event as the Baku Parliamentary Platform on Dialogue and Cooperation during the geopolitical period full of delicate moments, Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament, Head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Bahar Muradova said.

Muradova made the remarks in Baku within the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the Parliamentary Conference on Regional Security and Cooperation and the Baku Parliamentary Platform on Dialogue and Cooperation organized by the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on June 12.

“The purpose of creating the Baku Parliamentary Platform is to resolve the conflicts in the OSCE area, arising as a result of the challenges and confrontations between peoples and religious confessions,” she said.

"The number of military conflicts has increased,” Muradova said. “Crime knows no boundaries. The emergence of similar initiatives involving the South Caucasus and influential European regions is not accidental. While attracting new participants in the future, this platform will be able to make a great contribution to the regional security. There are big energy resources and flexible transport infrastructure in the South Caucasus."

She said that one of the main goals of the platform is to encourage the governments to take actions and expand the ties in energy and transport sectors.

"We will be able to implement new ideas, unite our efforts against the regional and global threats,” Muradova added.

“We may also initiate the projects to objectively explore the conflicts in the South Caucasus,” she added. “We are just at the beginning of the path to promoting friendship between the parliaments and nations. We will strengthen our mutual cooperation through the conference supported by the OSCE. The Secretariat of the Baku Parliamentary Platform will be located in Baku."

