By Trend

Uzbek-Azerbaijani ministerial consultations on the inventory and improvement of the legal framework of bilateral relations were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan on 6-7 May 2019, Trend reports on May 10 with reference to Uzbek Ministry.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also confirmed this information to Trend.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was headed by Deputy Head of the International Law and Treaties Department of the Foreign Ministry Rizvan Nabiyev.

Representatives of the foreign ministries of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan discussed the current state of the existing legal framework and projects of bilateral documents in various fields.

The parties also exchanged views and experiences on the participation of the two countries in international law-making activities, including on the issues of progressive development and codification of the norms of international law.

