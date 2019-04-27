By Trend

F2™ First Race of Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 kicked off in Baku on April 27, Trend reports.

Ten teams, two drivers in each, are competing in the race.

Nobuharu Matsushita, pilot of the Carlin racing team, has recently won the qualifying rounds of the F2 race in Baku.

Nyck de Vries of the ART Grand Prix racing team came in second, and Luca Ghiotto, competing for UNI-Virtuosi Racing, took the third place.

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz