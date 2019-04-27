By Trend
The second day of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 begins in Baku today, Trend reports.
Today’s program on the Baku City Circuit includes F2™ Drivers' Parade and F2™ First Race.
Moreover, the programs includes F1® Third Practice Session and Qualifying Session as well.
Fans can also join autograph sessions of Mercedes and Alfa Romeo pilots.
Schedule:
|
Fan Zone gates opening
|
10:00
|All Zones
|
F2™ Drivers' Parade
|
10:20
|
On Track
|
10:50
|
Autograph session - Alfa Romeo
|
12:00
|
F1® Fan Zone
|
12:20
|
F2™ First Race
|
12:00
|
On Track
|
13:05
|
Autograph session - Mercedes
|
12:20
|
F1® Fan Zone
|
12:40
|
F1® Third Practice Session
|
14:00
|
On Track
|
15:00
|
Q&A Session
|
15:30
|
F1® Fan Zone
|
16:00
|
F1® Qualifying Session
|
17:00
|
On Track
|
18:00
|
Crystal Hall gates opening
|
18:30
|
Crystal Hall
|
DJ Mendoza
|
19:30
|
Crystal Hall
|
Track gates opening
|
19:30
|
On Track
|
Rilaya
|
20:20
|
Crystal Hall
|
Jessie J
|
21:00
|
Crystal Hall
|
Fan Zone gates closing
|
22:00
|
All Zones
|
Crystal Hall closing
|
23:30
|
Crystal Hall
Ten teams with two drivers each will compete in the race. Among the drivers are Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen.
The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28.
The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship each represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).
The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.
