By Trend

The second day of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 begins in Baku today, Trend reports.

Today’s program on the Baku City Circuit includes F2™ Drivers' Parade and F2™ First Race.

Moreover, the programs includes F1® Third Practice Session and Qualifying Session as well.

Fans can also join autograph sessions of Mercedes and Alfa Romeo pilots.

Schedule:

Fan Zone gates opening 10:00 All Zones F2™ Drivers' Parade 10:20 On Track 10:50 Autograph session - Alfa Romeo 12:00 F1® Fan Zone 12:20 F2™ First Race 12:00 On Track 13:05 Autograph session - Mercedes 12:20 F1® Fan Zone 12:40 F1® Third Practice Session 14:00 On Track 15:00 Q&A Session 15:30 F1® Fan Zone 16:00 F1® Qualifying Session 17:00 On Track 18:00 Crystal Hall gates opening 18:30 Crystal Hall DJ Mendoza 19:30 Crystal Hall Track gates opening 19:30 On Track Rilaya 20:20 Crystal Hall Jessie J 21:00 Crystal Hall Fan Zone gates closing 22:00 All Zones Crystal Hall closing 23:30 Crystal Hall

Ten teams with two drivers each will compete in the race. Among the drivers are Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen. The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28. The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship each represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City). The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.

