By Trend

The US Senate approved the new ambassador to Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to RIA Novosti.

"The Senate, on Friday, approved Earle (Lee) Litzenberger's candidature, which was proposed by US President Donald Trump, for the position of ambassador to Azerbaijan," RIA Novosti reported citing the US Congress.

At various times, Litzenberger served at the German Marshall Fund, the US Mission to NATO, the US Embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, and the US Embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

---

