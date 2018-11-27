By Laman Ismayilova

The students from the country's ten secondary schools as well as the Deputy Minister of Education Mahabbat Valiyeva, head of the Secretariat of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development Huseyn Huseynov, Executive Director of IDEA Public Union Surhay Shurukov and UNICEF Representative in Azerbaijan Edward Carwardine will come together to discuss Sustainable Development Goals (DIM).

The event will take place at school №23 on November 27.

The "World's Largest Lesson" is a global initiative launched in September 2015 to introduce DIM to children and encourage young people to actively engage in discussions and critical approaches in their communities.

UNICEF Representative in Azerbaijan Edward Carwardine stressed that the "World's Largest Lesson Initiative" initiative has brought global issues to the daily lives of children, and the Sustainable Development Goals (DIM) are more relevant to children.

He emphasized that youth provides the basis of long-term development of the state. Edward Carwardine expressed hope that such an initiative will support the National Childhood Strategy of Azerbaijan by contributing to the development of a special action plan that prioritizes children and youth within the framework of the National Sustainable Development Program.

In Azerbaijan, the "World's Largest Lesson" initiative is being implemented by UNICEF and the IDEA Public Union in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.

UNICEF and IDEA Public Union provided a special adaptation of the materials prepared for this global classroom to Azerbaijani conditions in order to provide the Sustainable Development Goals (DIM) for children with special attention to environmental and climate change issues within this initiative.

Since September, a series of trainings have been organized for teachers from 20 schools in Baku and Khachmaz in order to train teachers to conduct such a class in their classrooms. All materials are available in Azerbaijani and relevant information on 20 mentioned schools which once again demonstrates that the Global Initiative Web has been clearly supporting the global development agenda of Azerbaijani children.

The "World's Largest Lesson" is supported by official figures such as Jordanian Queen Rania Al-Abdullah and public figures such as American tennis star Serena Williams and Brazilian footballer Neymar. In addition, each year, heads of governments of different countries are joined by teachers or attendees to conduct such classes.

For more information, please visit:

www.globalgoals.org/worldslargestlesson

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz