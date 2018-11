By Trend

Over 60 people were arrested in Azerbaijan in connection with the events in Ganja city, and five persons who showed armed resistance were eliminated, said Colonel General Madat Guliyev, head of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service.

He was speaking Nov. 14 at the 21st meeting of the Conference of Special Services of Turkic-speaking States in Bishkek.

Story still developing

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz