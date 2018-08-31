By Laman Ismayilova

Autumn is just around the corner. It is a time of beauty, of harvesting and of shedding the old.

Let’s see what the weather will be in the country in September.

According to the National Hydrometeorology Department, the average monthly temperature in September is expected to be nigh to the climatic norm along with a small positive margin in some places.

In Baku and Absheron peninsula, average monthly temperature is predicted to be +22-25˚C which is close to the climatic norm.



At nights temperature will be +18-23˚C at night. In the afternoons of the first half of the month the temperature will be + 25-30˚C but in several days will rise up +33˚C. Monthly precipitation will be close to the climatic norm (12-23mm) and a little below the norm in some places.

The average monthly temperature in Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic is predicted to be +22-25˚C which is close to the climatic norm and above the norm. At nights temperature will be +16-21˚C. In the afternoons the temperature will be +25-30˚C but will rise up to +33-35˚C in the several days. Monthly rainfall is expected to be close to the climatic norm (norm 7-13 mm).

In Upper Karabakh: Khankandi, Shusha, Khojali, Khocavand; Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar and Dashkasan, Gadabay regions, average monthly temperature predicted to be +14-18˚C which is nigh to the climatic norm.



At nights the temperature will be +10-15˚C. In the afternoons temperature will be +17-22˚C, and will be+25-27˚C in some days. Monthly rainfall is expected to be close to the climatic norm (norm 34-50 mm) and a little above the norm in some places.

The average monthly temperature in Gazakh-Ganja, Goranboy, Tar-Tar-Agdam-Agjabadi-Fuzuli-Jabrail regions is predicted to be +21-24˚C which is close to the climatic norm. At nights the temperature will be +14-19˚C. In the afternoons the temperature will be +24-29˚C, will be+32-34˚C in some days in the second and third decade. Monthly rainfall is expected to be close to the climatic norm (norm 17-44mm) and a little above the norm in some places.

In Balakan, Zagatala, Qakh, Sheki, Oguz, Gabala, İsmailly, Agsu, Shamakhy, Siyazan, Shabran, Khizi, Guba, Khachmaz, Gusar regions, average monthly temperature is predicted to be +19-23˚C which is close to the climatic norm.



At nights the temperature will be +14-19˚C. In the afternoons temperature will be from +20-25˚C, will be+28-31˚C in some days. Monthly rainfall is expected to be close to the climatic norm (norm 33-120 mm) and a little above the norm in some places.

In Central-Aran: Agdash, Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Kurdamir, İmishli, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajıgabul, Salyan, Neftchala regions, average monthly temperature is predicted to be +23-25˚C which is close to the climatic norm.



At nights the temperature will be +18-23˚C. In the afternoons the temperature will be from +25-30˚C, will be +33-36˚C in some days in the second and third decade. Monthly rainfall is expected to be close to the climatic norm (norm 14-38 mm) and a little above the norm in some places.

In Masallı-Lankaran-Astara-Lerik, Yardimli regions, average monthly temperature is predicted to be +21-24˚C which is close to the climatic norm. At nights the temperature will be +17-22˚C. In the afternoons the temperature will be from +23-28˚C, will rise up to +30-33˚C in some days in the second and third decade. Monthly rainfall is expected to be close to the climatic norm (norm 50-199 mm).

