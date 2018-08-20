By Sara Israfilbayova

Azerbaijan and Russia are working on the organization of the forum of interregional cooperation, as well as the implementation of the regular meeting of the intergovernmental commission.

Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov made the remarks at a press conference on August 20.

“Presently, the priority is for the presidents of the two countries to discuss practical issues. These friendly contacts between the presidents of our countries set the tone for the diverse and multifaceted cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan,” he stressed.

“The current agenda includes organizing an interregional cooperation forum to be held in Ganja in early October,” Bocharnikov said, adding that this will be a big meeting with the participation of businessmen, officials, representatives of the corresponding ministries of the regions of our countries.”

The ambassador said that the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission, co-chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin must also take place till the end of the year.

“This is also one of the tasks, at the first stage of my activity here, that is, until the end of this year," he added. I said about the state tasks. As for me personally as an ambassador, the task is to establish close contacts with officials and public representatives and also try to get to know the country,” he mentioned.

He went on to say that Russia and Azerbaijan are planning to sign a large package of documents in the near future, adding that the package will include elements of cooperation in the economic and humanitarian spheres.

“This package of documents will set a fundamental approach to economic cooperation. We primarily aim to increase our trade turnover; in 2017, it amounted to about $2.6 billion. We hope for its further growth,” the diplomat said.

Bocharnikov said both countries also intend to continue to develop cooperation in industry, transportation and a number of other sectors of economy.

“Soon we will witness the creation of joint ventures with participation of Russian capital, which will create the foundation for our further rapprochement,” the Russian ambassador said.

He also noted that the work of the business councils of the two countries, in which the chairmen were replaced, has intensified recently.

The decision to establish the Russia-Azerbaijan Business Council was made in 2015 at the 15th meeting of the intergovernmental commission. The Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council was established in 2016. The last meeting of the business councils in the expanded format was held in December 2017.

Further, the Ambassador said that multiculturalism and tolerance further enhance the prestige of Azerbaijan.

The diplomat conveyed his congratulations on occasion of the upcoming Eid al-Adha (Islamic holiday).

“This is a very great bright holiday that brings up everybody in accordance with the ideals of love and mercy. I was just beginning my stay in Azerbaijan when on another occasion I heard the speech of the Chairman of the Caucasus Muslim Clerical Board, Sheikh Ul Islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazade, who noted that Muslims in Azerbaijan enjoy equality and all the benefits of multiculturalism and tolerance in the country. I am very pleased to hear that. Multiculturalism and tolerance are the factors that improve international prestige of Azerbaijan and increase the respect which Azerbaijan enjoys internationally. Therefore, I want to once again congratulate everyone on occasion of the upcoming holiday and wish everyone good health, happiness and prosperity,” Bocharnikov said.

Settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Speaking of the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Bacharnikov stressed that Russia is ready to continue to provide its assistance in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group.

“We are considering to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through the OSCE Minsk Group, where Russia is one of the co-chairing countries,” he said. “Our goal is to render all possible assistance to the parties of the conflict to enable them to agree between each other. The solution that is acceptable for the parties of the conflict will be acceptable for us as well.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Signing of Convention on Caspian Sea status

Further he pointed out the importance of signing the Convention on the status of the Caspian Sea, saying that it is a historic event.

The ambassador noted that the most important factor is that this Convention has been signed by five fully independent states, which primarily take into account their own interests.

“It is important that the sovereign states participated in the signing of the Convention. Nobody has been imposed upon anything. The countries settled for signing the Convention proceeding from their own interests. This is a great achievement. An international legal regime which strengthens the ties of good-neighborliness has now been established in the Caspian sea. This is a very important historic event,” he stated.

In his view, the Convention, which is of a general nature, will soon be translated into concrete projects as a result of the work of the high-level working group established by the decision of the heads of state of the Caspian region.

“The first meeting of the high-level working group is expected to take place before the end of 2018 in Azerbaijan. I do not know yet what projects will be developed. Perhaps one of them will be the creation of the system of cruise tourism in the Caspian sea. Both our countries and our people who want to travel are interested in this. This is still an idea, but I would like it to be implemented in a fairly short time,” Bocharnikov underlined.

The signing ceremony of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian sea was held on August 12 at the 5th summit of the heads of state of the Caspian countries in the Kazakh city of Aktau.

The document was signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

---

Sara Israfilbayova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Sara_999Is

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz