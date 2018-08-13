By Trend

The role of Azerbaijani diplomacy in reaching an agreement on the status of the Caspian sea is undeniable, political scientist Arzu Nagiyev told Trend Aug. 13.

In his opinion, only the strong political will of the heads of state of the "Caspian five", in particular the Azerbaijani side, the commitment to the policy of good neighborliness and good intentions allowed to overcome all obstacles to the signing of this Convention.

"Azerbaijan has worked constructively at all stages of the preparation of this document, and, like other Caspian countries, has contributed to the signing of this document. With the signing of the Convention, all projects related to both natural resources and the bottom of the Caspian sea will be carried out with the direct participation of Azerbaijan," Nagiyev said.

Nagiyev stressed that the signing of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian sea will open up new opportunities for joint cooperation, the definition of standards for national sectors and the protection of the Caspian environment.

The ceremony of signing of the document took place Aug. 12 at the V summit of the heads of state of the Caspian countries in the Kazakh city of Aktau.

Convention on the legal status of the Caspian sea was signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

