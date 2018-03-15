By Trend

Organization of various competitions under the direction of First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva plays a significant role in ensuring the mass involvement in sports and healthy development of young generation, said Assistant to Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President, Head of the Department of Youth Policy and Sport Issues of the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan Yusuf Mammadaliyev.

He made the remarks during the opening of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup at National Gymnastics Arena.

“Organization of the international sports competitions in our country has become a tradition for the last years. Today, the modern Azerbaijani youth has an opportunity to be engaged in sports discipline they choose, to train at sports facilities meeting the international standards. Our young athletes participate in prestigious competitions held in different countries of the world and regularly watch the performances of the well-known athletes in Baku,” said Mammadaliyev.

He pointed out that success achieved in various sports disciplines in Azerbaijan is the result of attention devoted to the development of youth and the right sports policy carried out by the state under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

He pointed out that the progress of Gymnastics in Azerbaijan in recent years and the increased interest of the population in this sport discipline are attributed to President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva.

AGF’s first place in the FIG list of the “Meritorious” Federations as per results of 2017, active participation of the Federation’s representatives at the international gymnastics organizations prove it once again, he said.

Mammadaliyev noted that for the third consecutive year, the National Gymnastics Arena hosts the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup series.

“Gathering of sportsmen for such a prestigious tournament here, once again shows that this unique Arena has become a favourite competition venue not only for local gymnasts but also athletes representing different countries. I believe that the gymnasts will perform successfully on this Field of Play and the spectators will enjoy the competitions. I am confident, that, on the eve of Novruz Holiday, athletes came from 24 countries of the world will turn this holiday into a real sports festival with their performances. I wish victories to the gymnasts and announce the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup open,” he said.

