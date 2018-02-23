By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on Feb. 22 to increase the amount of a special scholarship for young talents and amend the presidential order "On establishment of special scholarships for young talents", dated Sept. 13, 1997.

According to the order, the amount of a special monthly scholarship for young talents, whose names are included in the "Golden Book" of Azerbaijan's young talents, will be increased from March 1, 2018 and set at 400 manats.

The figure "300" is replaced by the figure "400" in the first part of the presidential order "On establishment of special scholarships for young talents", dated Sept. 13, 1997.

The country’s Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve the issues arising from the order.

