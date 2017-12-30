By Trend

The Azerbaijan Carpet Museum is among 40 nominees for the "Best Museum of Europe" award and has a good chance to win in 2018, director of the museum, chairperson of the Azerbaijani National Committee of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) Shirin Malikova said.

She said that for the first time in the history of the museum, a unique "Shamakhi carpet" was purchased from an Austrian auction company at a foreign auction in 2017.

Malikova added that this "Shamakhi carpet", which was previously in a personal collection in France, is one of the oldest exhibits of the collection of the pile carpets of the museum.

"In general, over the past two years, the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum has purchased 44 items, including carpets, national clothes, jewelry, items found during archaeological excavations,” she said. “Some of them were purchased, while others were presented to the museum.”