Azerbaijan celebrates pre-Novruz Od Charshanbasi (Fire Tuesday)

On February 28, Azerbaijan marks the day of Charshanba, the Fire Tuesday before Novruz, a traditional holiday which celebrates the coming of spring.

Azerbaijan has always been famous for its sources of eternal fires. The Absheron Peninsula and Baku were centers of Zoroastrianism in ancient times.

Known as the Land of Fire, Azerbaijan has many traditions associated with fire. In Azerbaijan, the fire is the symbol of purification, which protects people from evil.

Thus, bonfires are made in Novruz and before the holiday comes people jump over fire to get rid of all troubles, saying: Give me your redness and take my yellowness. The fire is never put out by water.

So far Su Charshabasi (Water Tuesday) has been celebrated the Fire Tuesday. Azerbaijan is to mark Yel Charshanbasi (Wind Tuesday) on March 12, and Torpaq Charshanbasi (Soil Tuesday) on March 19. Novruz holiday will be celebrated on March 21.

