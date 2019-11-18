By Laman Ismayilova

A pre-premiere screening of "Ford v Ferrari" has been successfully held in "28 Mall CinemaPlus".

The buffet with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages was set up for the event. Ford v Ferrari themed décore of cinema theater and musical show program of "Harmony Music Band", the country's first conceptual cover group, made the event even more unforgettable.

The film is based on a true story.

"Ford v Ferrari" tells the story of group of American engineers and designers. Under the management of car designer Carroll Shelby and with the support of British racer Ken Miles, in the 1960s, they were obligated to build a brand-new sports car from scratch, the one capable to be faster than Ferrari, undefeated champion of 24 hours endurance racing of Le Mans.

The film was directed by James Mangold. Starring: Matt Damon, Christian Bale and Caitriona Balfe.

