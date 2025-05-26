Pashinyan calls to seize historic opportunity, says peace is in sight

26 May 2025 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

“Our strategic decision is to remain committed to the peace agenda, and I hope that in the course of today's report I have managed to bring to the attention of our international partners how close peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is, and to do so in a more tangible way,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a joint press conference with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Azernews reports.

Pashinyan emphasized that official Yerevan would continue its consultations with Baku in order not to miss the chance for a lasting peace.

“Of course, we will fully and comprehensively fulfill our obligation in this matter, and I would like to note with pleasure that we continue our consultations with Azerbaijan so that this historic opportunity is not missed.

Let me express my confidence that this opportunity will not be missed. Of course, this process is not easy, there are certain difficulties, but we are moving forward, and the successful conclusion of negotiations on the draft peace agreement in a complex international and regional environment, the readiness of the agreed text for signing is a very important and great achievement. This is a step taken, but it is a process that must be continued,” he said.