Pashinyan vows to change constitution if court blocks peace deal with Azerbaijan

26 May 2025 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has declared that he will personally initiate constitutional amendments if the Constitutional Court rejects the long-awaited peace agreement with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing Armenian media.

Pashinyan made the statement during the Yerevan Dialogue international forum, where he emphasized the urgency of finalizing the agreement.

"We must send the agreement to the Constitutional Court. There is no choice here. If the Constitutional Court decides that the agreement does not comply with the laws of Armenia, my personal position is that I will initiate amendments to the constitution, because I believe that the opportunity to conclude a peace agreement cannot be missed," the Armenian leader stated.

Pashinyan also touched upon broader regional concerns, including the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group and the issue of Western Azerbaijan.

"The agenda regarding the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group is acceptable to us and we are ready to move forward, but on the other hand, we want to make sure that Azerbaijan also perceives the issue as we do and does not intend a new conflict," he said.