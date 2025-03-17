Trump's advisor: Azerbaijan and Armenia have taken a big step forward on a peace treaty

17 March 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azernews reports that US President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz, shared his remarks on "X" regarding the latest developments in the South Caucasus, Azernews reports.

"The conflict in the South Caucasus must end. This week I spoke with Mr. Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

We are pleased that Azerbaijan and Armenia have taken a big step forward and have agreed on a peace treaty," Waltz emphasized.

He also underlined the importance of finalizing the agreement: "We must work together to make the region more secure and prosperous. America's Golden Age will bring peace and prosperity to the world, and we will not stop until this happens."

Meanwhile, on March 13, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the completion of negotiations on the draft text of the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"We once again reaffirm Azerbaijan’s long-term and principled position that the main condition for signing the agreed text is the amendment of Armenia's constitution to remove claims to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We also stress the need for the official dissolution of the outdated and non-functional OSCE Minsk Group and related structures. We are ready to continue bilateral dialogue between the two countries on these and other issues related to the normalization process," the MFA stated.