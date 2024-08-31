Armenia's NPP disconnected from power system due to lightning strike

31 August 2024 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

The Armenian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) was disconnected from the power system due to a lightning strike.

The "Kommersant' published information about this referring to the Ministry of Territorial Management and Infrastructure of Armenia.

Power has now been restored and station staff are working to get it back on.

According to the Ministry, the accident happened on Friday at around 21:55 local time. It was noted from the institution that as a result of a lightning strike, the station's security systems switched it to a safe shutdown mode.

It should be noted that NPP is one of the main sources of electricity in Armenia. Two units were commissioned in 1976 and 1980. After the Spitak earthquake in 1989, the NPP was closed. The second power unit was commissioned again in November 1995. After modernization in 2021, the operational period of the NPP was extended until 2026.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz