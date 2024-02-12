Information on Khojavand, Tartar, and Goranboy's mined areas missing, says ANAMA

12 February 2024 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatime Letifova

The part of the former contact line's information, passing through Khojavand, Tartar, and Goranboy districts, as well as the areas mined by Armenian military units, has not yet been provided, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action.

The information accuracy that Armenia provided in 2021 on the minefields buried in Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan regions was 25%.

The agency emphasised that not only the territories along the former contact line but also settlements, farmlands, riverbanks, forest massifs, and cemeteries are highly contaminated with mines. Since the Second Garabagh War, 345 people have died by landmines, and 247 of these deaths were a result of landmine incidents outside the contact line.

It is worth noting that Armenia has submitted 8 forms to Azerbaijan regarding minefields in the territories liberated from occupation.

ANAMA emphasised that the submitted forms mainly consist of records on mined areas covering the Murovdag Ridge of the Kalbajar region. Based on the technical regulations, information on landmarks, types, numbers, distances between buried mines, methods of burial, and concealment is recorded in the form of minefields.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz