Fire installations made in handicraft manner detected in Garabagh region [PHOTOS]

30 October 2023 16:06 (UTC+04:00)

Three self-propelled artillery installations belonging to illegal Armenian armed formations were detected in the Garabagh region during an inspection of the area, Azernews reports.

This armoured vehicle was designed in a handcrafted manner by installing an artillery cannon on equipment provided with a T-72 tank engine.

It should be noted that this installation is capable of launching projectiles produced in 1951 at a distance of up to 17.5 kilometers.

The use of these installations detected in firing positions in the Khankendi-Shusha direction by illegal Armenian armed detachments with the aim of shelling Shusha city during local anti-terror measures is not an exception.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz