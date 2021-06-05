By Trend

The death of two Azerbaijani journalists as a result of mine explosion shows the urgent need to demine the areas, Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic said, Trend reports citing Mijatovic’s Tweet.

“The explosion of a landmine which killed three people, including two journalists, and wounded several others in Kalbajar shows the urgent need to demine the areas affected by the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh, including through international cooperation,” she wrote.

Employees of Azerbaijan's AzTV channel and AZERTAC news agency were killed as a result of the mine explosion in Kalbajar district, a source in AZTV said on June 4.

According to the source, the TV channel’s cameraman Siraj Abishov, born in 1989, and the agency's employee Maharram Ibrahimov, born in 1982, was killed in a mine explosion while on duty.

