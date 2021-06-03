By Vafa Ismayilova

There are no bodies of Azerbaijani servicemen in Armenia's morgues, Azerbaijan's law-enforcement agencies stated on June 3.

The Prosecutor-General's Office and the State Security Service issued a joint statement in response to claims in the Armenian media on June 2 that some of the bodies kept in that country's morgues belong to Azerbaijani servicemen.

"In this regard, we state that there are no Azerbaijani servicemen among the unidentified bodies kept in the Armenian Health Ministry's morgues. Thus, under the conclusion of the forensic genetic examination (DNA test) arranged by the Armenian law-enforcement agencies, it was determined that the bodies belonged to the Armenian military," the joint statement added.

It noted that search groups made up of professional employees of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office, the Military Prosecutor's Office, the State Security Service, the Defence Ministry and the Emergencies Ministry intensively work to find the missing Azerbaijani servicemen and hand over them to their relatives.

On June 2, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry unveiled the updated list of Azerbaijani servicemen who went missing in a 44-day war in autumn 2020.

In a report posted on its official website, the ministry said that 2,900 soldiers, who were martyred in the 44-day war, have been buried by June 2. It added that 14 servicemen are considered missing.

On November 10, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered deal that brought an end to 44 days of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani Army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city.

On January 11, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

--

