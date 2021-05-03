By Vafa Ismayilova

Newly-appointed Turkish ambassador Cahit Bagci has said that his country demonstrated the strength of the two countries' unity to everyone by politically supporting Azerbaijan throughout the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, the ambassador stressed that Turkey fulfilled its fraternal duty during the Second Karabakh War.

"Both the Azerbaijani people and the citizens of Turkey were glad about the victory achieved by Azerbaijan in the Second Karabakh War, ending the 30-year occupation of Karabakh by Armenia," he noted.

Furthermore, the diplomat pointed out that Azerbaijani-Turkish fraternal relations are based on common history and culture.

"Cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan in the political, economic, trade, military, social and cultural spheres has reached a geostrategic level. Recently, there have been great advances in cooperation in all areas,” he further said.

The ambassador stressed the launch of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, the Trans-Anatolian and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipelines.

"The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway has great potential in terms of developing the region's transport network. Turkey and Azerbaijan have joined forces to contribute to peace and security in the region,” he said.

Bagci concluded that this activity is supported by the Turkish Consulate General in Nakhchivan and Ganja cities and the Honorary Consulate in Lankaran city.

Armenia’s war crimes to be investigated

Earlier, former Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan, Hulusi Kilic, said that a joint commission between Azerbaijan and Turkey has been established to investigate the war crimes of Armenia in Karabakh.

According to Kilic, the commission includes representatives from more than 30 countries, and the investigation will begin in the coming days.

“The commission will investigate the military crimes committed by Armenia against the Azerbaijani people during the Second Karabakh War. It’s known that during the war, the Armenian armed forces had made missile attacks on Ganja and Barda cities with prohibited weapons, as a result of which civilians were killed. The commission’s work is aimed at showing Armenia's aggressive policy to the international community," he said.

He added that the participation of scholars and clerics is also envisaged in the work of the commission.

"They will study the damage caused to mosques and monuments in the Karabakh region," summed up Kilic.

The hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani Army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz