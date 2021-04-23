By Vafa Ismayilova

Baku's military court has extended for four months remand custody of an Armenian serviceman arrested on charges of torturing Azerbaijani captives during the first Karabakh war in the early 1990s.

Armenian citizen Ludwig Mkrtchyan is charged under Azerbaijani Criminal Code Article 113 (use of torture, causing physical pain or mental suffering to persons subjected to detention or other restriction of freedom).

During the investigation, Ludwig Mkrtchyan admitted that he had tortured Azerbaijani captives during the first Karabakh war. Several Azerbaijani servicemen, who were in Armenian captivity during the first Karabakh war and returned from captivity, recognized Ludwig Mkrtchyan during face-to-face interrogations. At present, the Military Prosecutor's Office continues the investigation into the criminal case.

Mkrtchyan was captured by the Azerbaijani troops along with several other Armenian servicemen during the 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied.

