Azerbaijan has faced several challenges in the post- Karabakh conflict period, OSCE PA Vice-President, Azay Guliyev said, Trend reports.

Guliyev made the statement during the 20th Winter Meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

He noted that the first challenge is the demining of the liberated territories. In particular, he said that since the signing of the trilateral agreement between Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia, 16 Azerbaijani citizens have been killed, 10 of them were civilians, and 66 got injured.

He also noted that Armenia refuses to provide a map with mined territories, and the OSCE Minsk Group should play a role in issuing a map of the mined territories to Azerbaijan.

Another challenge is the punishment of those who committed war crimes against Azerbaijan, according to Guliyev.

