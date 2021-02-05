By Vafa Ismayilova

An Azerbaijani soldier has been killed and two have been wounded in an explosion in Aghdam region recently liberated from Armenia's occupation, the Defence Ministry reported on February 4.

Soldier Gubad Zeynalov was killed, servicemen Nemat Babayev and Balagardash Malikmammadov were wounded in the explosion that occurred in Aghdam region on February 4.

The wounded servicemen are currently under medical supervision, and nothing threatens their lives. A criminal case has been initiated. The case is being investigated, the ministry said.

Earlier in January, the Defence Ministry said that 2,855 soldiers were martyred in the 44-day war with Armenia and 50 servicemen are considered as missing.

In late January, two Azerbaijanis were wounded in mine blasts in Tartar and Aghdam regions. One civilian was killed and two were wounded in Fuzuli region on February 2.

On December 22, 2020, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that 6 civilians and 6 military servicemen were killed and 7 civilians and 14 military servicemen were injured in landmine blasts after the war ended on November 10, 2020.

The hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders. The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.