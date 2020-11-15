By Trend
The number of Armenian servicemen killed as a result of the counterattack of the Azerbaijani troops has been named, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.
The new list includes 51 people.
In accordance with various estimates, many more Armenian soldiers were killed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
1. Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, 19 years old
2. Mikael Manukyan, 19 years old
3. Reservist Paruyr Grigoryan, 36 years old
4. Mher Ghukasyan, 20 years old
5. Vahe Ovakimyan, 19 years old
6. Vardan Musaelyan, 18 years old
7. Harutyun Harutyunyan, 19 years old
8. Aren Arakelyan, 20 years old
9. Argam Selimyan, 19 years old
10. Garegin Sargsyan, 24 years old
11. Taron Stepanyan, 28 years old
12. Yeghish Hovhannisyan, 31 years old
13. Volunteer Ararat Manukyan, 49 years old
14. Volunteer Artash Galoyan, 42 years old
15. Volunteer Arsen Apresyan, 42 years old
16. Maxim Sargsyan, 30 years old
17. Khachik Petrosyan, 33 years old
18. Alen Beglaryan, 20 years old
19. Reservist Armen Baghdasaryan, 23 years old
20. Arsen Sargsyan, 19 years old
21. Henrik Hakobyan, 18 years old
22. Vaag Mkheyan, 19 years old
23. David Baghdasaryan, 24 years old
24. Gevorg Injigulyan, 27 years old
25. Albert Gevorkyan, 34 years old
26. Vahagn Papikyan, 51 years old
27. Reservist Artur Avetisyan, 48 years old
28. Volunteer Ruben Martirosyan, 48 years old
29. Volunteer Armen Zohrabyan, 48 years old
30. Reservist Vaag Tumasyan, 39 years old
31. Reservist Hovhannes Alishyan, 22 years old
32. Reservist Artur Khalatyan, 32 years old
33. Reservist Ara Ovakimyan, 22 years old
34. Reservist Harutyun Khachatryan, 23 years old
35. Hayk Karapetyan, 43 years old
36. Narek Grigoryan, 28 years old
37. Gagik Manukyan, 26 years old
38. Artem Mkrtchyan, 20 years old
39. Arkady Asiryan, 19 years old
40. Hamlet Unusyan, 20 years old
41. Samvel Egoyan, 18 years old
42. Vanush Meloyan, 20 years old
43. Razmik Dadamyan, 24 years old
44. Volunteer Erik Agajanyan, 36 years old
45. Volunteer Artsrunik Vardazaryan, 62 years old
46. Volunteer Serozha Stepanyan, 37 years old
47. Volunteer Sevak Saghatelyan, 43 years old
48. Volunteer Arthur Ambartsumyan, 42 years old
49. Volunteer Alexander Armaganyan, 53 years old
50. Volunteer David Matevosyan, 60 years old
51. Volunteer Aram Balyan, 28 years old
Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.
A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.
Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.
Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.
The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz