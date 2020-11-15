By Trend

The number of Armenian servicemen killed as a result of the counterattack of the Azerbaijani troops has been named, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.

The new list includes 51 people.

In accordance with various estimates, many more Armenian soldiers were killed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

1. Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, 19 years old

2. Mikael Manukyan, 19 years old

3. Reservist Paruyr Grigoryan, 36 years old

4. Mher Ghukasyan, 20 years old

5. Vahe Ovakimyan, 19 years old

6. Vardan Musaelyan, 18 years old

7. Harutyun Harutyunyan, 19 years old

8. Aren Arakelyan, 20 years old

9. Argam Selimyan, 19 years old

10. Garegin Sargsyan, 24 years old

11. Taron Stepanyan, 28 years old

12. Yeghish Hovhannisyan, 31 years old

13. Volunteer Ararat Manukyan, 49 years old

14. Volunteer Artash Galoyan, 42 years old

15. Volunteer Arsen Apresyan, 42 years old

16. Maxim Sargsyan, 30 years old

17. Khachik Petrosyan, 33 years old

18. Alen Beglaryan, 20 years old

19. Reservist Armen Baghdasaryan, 23 years old

20. Arsen Sargsyan, 19 years old

21. Henrik Hakobyan, 18 years old

22. Vaag Mkheyan, 19 years old

23. David Baghdasaryan, 24 years old

24. Gevorg Injigulyan, 27 years old

25. Albert Gevorkyan, 34 years old

26. Vahagn Papikyan, 51 years old

27. Reservist Artur Avetisyan, 48 years old

28. Volunteer Ruben Martirosyan, 48 years old

29. Volunteer Armen Zohrabyan, 48 years old

30. Reservist Vaag Tumasyan, 39 years old

31. Reservist Hovhannes Alishyan, 22 years old

32. Reservist Artur Khalatyan, 32 years old

33. Reservist Ara Ovakimyan, 22 years old

34. Reservist Harutyun Khachatryan, 23 years old

35. Hayk Karapetyan, 43 years old

36. Narek Grigoryan, 28 years old

37. Gagik Manukyan, 26 years old

38. Artem Mkrtchyan, 20 years old

39. Arkady Asiryan, 19 years old

40. Hamlet Unusyan, 20 years old

41. Samvel Egoyan, 18 years old

42. Vanush Meloyan, 20 years old

43. Razmik Dadamyan, 24 years old

44. Volunteer Erik Agajanyan, 36 years old

45. Volunteer Artsrunik Vardazaryan, 62 years old

46. Volunteer Serozha Stepanyan, 37 years old

47. Volunteer Sevak Saghatelyan, 43 years old

48. Volunteer Arthur Ambartsumyan, 42 years old

49. Volunteer Alexander Armaganyan, 53 years old

50. Volunteer David Matevosyan, 60 years old

51. Volunteer Aram Balyan, 28 years old

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

