People like Vladimir Yevseev are leading Armenia to damages and losses, deliberately inciting to commit war crimes, Israeli expert, lawyer, mediator, diplomat, public figure Natavan Rashidova Katzman told Trend.

She was commenting on the statement of Yevseev, who is the head of the Caucasus Department of the Institute of CIS Countries, that Armenia allegedly has full right to use the Iskander tactical missile system on oil and gas infrastructure of Azerbaijan.

According to the IV Geneva Convention and Additional Protocols adopted in 1977, it is strictly forbidden to turn the civilian population into an object of strikes, as well as to strike at significant objects of life support of the civilian population and energy infrastructure, facilities, and transport networks.

In accordance with international law, attacks by Armenia on vital energy facilities such as reservoirs, oil and gas pipelines, water pipelines, and power plants are categorically unacceptable and are war crimes for which the Armenian regime is fully responsible.

“As it is known, the road to hell is paved with good intentions. Characters such as Vladimir Yevseev, who is pursuing the allegedly good goals of "stopping losses on both sides," calls on Armenia to commit war crimes,” Katzman said.

Katzman added that Yevseyev's claims raise questions about his competence and morality when he claims that Armenia has every right to commit war crimes.

“These statements are nothing more than incitement and have no legal basis,” she said.

Such "experts" as Yevseev are enemies, first of all, of the Armenian people, engaging in incitement to crime, and their activities are aimed only at stirring up the conflict and hindering the establishment of peace, she said.

It is obvious that an attack on the energy facilities of Azerbaijan will and is already leading only to an additional escalation of the conflict, to even greater casualties and huge losses, mainly for the Armenian people.

Among other things, attacks on oil and gas infrastructures can turn into an environmental disaster for the entire region as a whole. Also, such strikes are condemned by the world community and pose a threat to the energy security of Europe, and do not bode well for the political and diplomatic future of Armenia.

“Azerbaijan's air defense system is able to cope with any tasks and the Iskander missile launcher will surprise no one. Armenians only lose expensive equipment, human resources, and time,” Katzman said.

“Yevseev understands that by committing war crimes, Armenia will suffer losses both on the battlefield and on the world arena through sanctions and condemnation, its prestige will be greatly affected, and it will be simply impossible to ask the European community for help. "

According to Katzman, engaging in incitement, calling for war crimes, and escalating the conflict in order to prolong the conflict and increase the number of victims - all this is unacceptable, inhuman, and intolerable in any democratic society.

“If Yevseev really cares about the fate of the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples, about peace in the region, he would call on the Armenian leadership to leave the occupied lands of Azerbaijan, to start improving living conditions in Armenia itself, developing the Armenian economy, including by building good-neighborly relations with other countries, but would not tell the country about the non-existent right to attack infrastructures and would not call Armenia for a war that brings troubles and losses, would not incite to get involved in new problems and commit war crimes that will get Armenia into additional problems in terms of human and financial losses and from the point of view of a major blow to the country's image as a whole,” she said.

