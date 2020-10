By Trend

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev gave an interview to leading Egyptian newspaper Al Ahram, Trend reports.

“Arab world should also know about the atrocities of Armenia against Azerbaijani people. 30 years long occupation and Armenia's refusal to implement demands of UN Security Council,” he said.

