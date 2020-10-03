Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense disseminated another video recording of heavy losses of the Armenian Armed Forces in manpower and military equipment, Trend reports citing the ministry.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.

19 Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and 55 others have been injured in Armenian attacks on Azerbaijan’s civilian infrastructures since 27 September. Among the killed civilians are three children as well as five members of the same family.

Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Azerbaijan liberated Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district as well as strategically-important Murov height and destroyed the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag.