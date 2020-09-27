Azerbaijan has liberated from occupation seven villages in counter-offense operation on September 27, Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov said while addressing the Security Council meeting today.

According to the Defense Ministry’s official information, Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district were liberated.

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

Azerbaijan launched counter-offensive operation in retaliation to the large-scale Armenian attack against Azerbaijani military positions and civilians along the line of contact between the troops on September 27.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

