By Trend

Armenia is responsible for destabilizing the situation in the region, the Turkish presidential administration told Trend.

"By its destructive position, Armenia continues to ruin all efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict peacefully," the Turkish presidential administration said. "The world community must act immediately, condemn Armenia’s actions and impose sanctions against the aggressor. Turkey once again confirms its full support to Azerbaijan and no matter what decision Azerbaijan will make, Turkey will support a fraternal country."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz