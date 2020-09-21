By Akbar Mammadov

Armenia’s real intention is to continue aggression, not peace, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on September 21.

The ministry noted that on September 21 night, the Armenian armed forces launched another provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz region on the border, killing Azerbaijani Junior Sergeant Elshan Mammadov.

“Following the recent statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on ensuring peace and regional security in the region and the statement of the Armenian Foreign Minister calling for a peaceful settlement of the conflict, this bloody provocation is a clear demonstration of the Armenian government's real intention to continue aggression, not peace.”

The ministry stressed that the military-political leadership of Armenia bears all the responsibility for this bloody crime committed by the adversary forces on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Earlier, on the night of September 20, Azerbaijan's Air Defense Units destroyed a tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the units of the Armenian armed forces. This was the ninth UAV belonging to Armenian army units that have been downed in the Azerbaijani territories after attempting to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the Azerbaijani Army's units since July 16.

Earlier, on September 14, an Azerbaijani military serviceman was wounded as a result of Armenian cease-fire violation in the direction of Hajalli village in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz region on the state border. Azerbaijani Army’s Warrant Officer Aliyev Renat has received medical treatment and his condition is stable.

It should be noted that Armenia has stepped up its military provocation recently, staging sabotage both on the border and on the line of contact.

On July 12, Armenian forces shelled Azerbaijan's positions in Tovuz, Azerbaijan's strategically-important district. The attack killed 12 Azerbaijani servicemen, including an army general, as well as a 76-year-old civilian. Armenian forces retreated after suffering losses in Azerbaijan's retaliation.

Since 16 July, eight UAVs of the Armenian armed forces, attempting to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the Azerbaijani Army's units, have been destroyed by the Azerbaijani Air Defense units.

Another provocation was staged on August 23 at around 6:00 am when Azerbaijan thwarted a provocation attempt by the sabotage-reconnaissance group of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Goranboy region of Azerbaijan. As a result of measures taken by the Azerbaijani army, the commander of the sabotage-reconnaissance group of the Armenian Armed Forces, senior lieutenant Gurgen Alaverdyan was taken as prisoner.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

