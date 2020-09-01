By Trend

The Netherlands' haber.nl portal published an article about a military officer, Major of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Anar Novruzov, who heroically died during the prevention of military provocations of the Armenian army in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Affairs with Diaspora told Trend.

The article was written by Emil Aliyev, an employee of the Coordination Council of the Netherlands-Belgium Azerbaijanis, and a member of the council, Head of the International Azerbaijani Ladies Club Kamala Ceylinova.

The article provides detailed information about the life journey of Anar Novruzov and his 25-year military career.

Following continuous ceasefire violations of Armenia's armed forces, the country launched another military provocation against Azerbaijan on July 12. Grossly violating the ceasefire regime, Armenian armed forces opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district.

As a result of the appropriate measures, the Armenian armed forces were silenced. The tensions continued on the border, July 12 night. During the night battles, by using artillery, mortars and tanks, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed a stronghold, army vehicles.

As a result of the shelling, many houses in the Tovuz district's border villages were damaged.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed

