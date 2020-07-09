By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has always supported substantial talks over the Nagorno-Karbakh conflict and demanded the OSCE Minsk Group to show a stronger stance in voicing that Armenia is an aggressor country, while Azerbaijan is subject to the aggression, the ministry’s Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said on July 9.

Abdullayeva made the remarks while commenting on President Ilham Aliyev recent speech in which he voiced concerns over the lack of progress in Nagorno-Karabakh negotiations mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

The spokesperson said that in his speech, the president openly exposed Armenia’s Nazi and fascist ideologies and its policy of aggression.

Abdullayeva said that the fact that Armenia has voted against Azerbaijan’s initiative to hold a UN General Assembly’s session on COVID-19, once again exhibits Armenia’s hostility against Azerbaijan and undermines its claims that it wants peace.

Abdullayeva said that as an aggressor country, Armenian aggravates the situation with its illegal and provocative actions while accusing Azerbaijan of making hostile statements.

“The Armenian authorities that speak of the interests of the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples, must finally understand that only the withdrawal of the occupying forces from the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions of Azerbaijan and the return of IDPs to their homes, thus ensuring lasting peace, security and prosperity in the region serve the interests of both peoples,” Abdullayeva concluded.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

