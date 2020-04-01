By Trend

The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region has issued an appeal in connection with the so-called "elections" held in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan,Trend reports on April 1.

"In the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan on March 31, 2020, another "election show" was organized, called the "presidential and parliamentary elections". This step of occupier Armenia and its accomplice - the puppet regime has no legal basis, is a big blur on the name of democracy and elections," the appeal states.

As noted in the document, now when the world is facing a coronavirus pandemic, and people's lives are in danger, Armenia and its puppet regime, remaining committed to their essence, even in this situation continue illegal activities, conducting the show called “elections”:

“This is another indicator of "values" on which Armenia and the occupant regime are based; and their "attitude" towards the members of the Armenian community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, which they hold captive, confirms how much indifferently the regime approaches to the lives and destinies of these people. We believe the Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh will finally understand that they are a tool in the hands of Armenia and the puppet regime which don’t value them, turning them into a victim of fake games instead of protecting them from the threat of pandemic," the appeal states.

The appeal stresses that the holding of so-called "elections" in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region is a gross violation of the fundamental human rights of Azerbaijanis who were subjected to ethnic cleansing and expelled from their native lands:

"The UN, OSCE, other world organizations and the international community have previously made statement in connection with these falsified "elections", condemned the illegal elections in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, declaring the inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of our country,” the appeal notes.

“These so-called "elections" are another strike to the negotiation process, and serves to escalation of the situation. We are convinced that the Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh will participate in the legal elections, which will be held in accordance with the Constitution and other laws of Azerbaijan together with Azerbaijanis who will return after the restoration of the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan," the appeal states.

---

